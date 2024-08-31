A man who smashed in a door, tore bricks out of a wall, damaged a gate, and kicked a police van was frustrated because he could not find his way home.

Joshua Chapman, 27, of Queens Avenue, Lynn pleaded guilty to four charges of criminal damage through recklessness when he appeared before Lynn magistrates on Thursday.

Abdul Khan, prosecuting, via video link, outlined the case against Chapman and described how police were called at 5.02am on May 11 to reports of someone trying to break into a property by smashing the rear door.

Joshua Chapman admitted four counts of criminal damage when he appeared before Lynn magistrates. Picture: Iliffe

Chapman failed to access the property and had then damaged a garden gate and tore down some guttering and a cable at another property in Queens Avenue.

At this point Mr Khan said the defendant was observed by police smashing bricks against a wall in Diamond Street – he was using bricks taken from the wall itself.

He had then kicked the rear door of the marked police van damaging it so it would not shut.

Mr Khan said Chapman could not remember what had happened because of his high level of intoxication at the time, but told officers he had acted out of frustration because he could not find the place where he was residing.

He said Chapman showed remorse in interview and it was accepted he had pleaded guilty on the grounds of recklessness rather than intent to cause damage.

Andrew Cogan, defending, said: “Mr Chapman has done mitigation for himself in interview with the police.”

He said the damage was caused out of a high level of frustration as he had not found his place of residence because he had consumed too much alcohol.

“He just wanted to go home,” said Mr Cogan.

He added that Chapman was very sorry.

Magistrates sentenced Chapman by ordering him to pay compensation to the four victims – a total of £644 – but made no order for costs or to pay the victim surcharge.