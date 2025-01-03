A man in his 80s was left astounded by being a recipient of a random act of kindness - and he now wants to say thanks.

Barry Garner, who lives in Lynn, was shopping in Home Bargains at St Nicholas Retail Park in Lynn on New Year’s Eve.

Mr Garner went to pay for his shopping, only to realise he had left his wallet at home and told a member of staff he would quickly drive home to get his wallet to pay for his goods.

Home Bargains in Lynn -where Mr Garner was shopping. Picture: Google Maps

However, in that timeframe, a stranger had paid for Barry’s shopping, which was worth around £20.

Mr Garner described the stranger as a “Good Samaritan” and is hoping to connect with them.

“I would like to thank them properly for paying for my goods,” he said.

If you paid for Mr Garner’s shopping, or know who did, contact the Lynn News office on 01553 817312 and press extension number three and we can put you in touch with him.