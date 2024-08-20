A 35-year-old who was charged after reports of a man with a gun has been released on bail.

Police received a number of calls on Saturday after members of the public reported seeing a man with a gun in the Gaywood Road and Loke Road areas of Lynn.

Armed officers were deployed to search the area, and following further inquiries they arrested a man on Queen Mary Road at 8.30pm.

A 35-year-old has been released on bail and will appear at court in October.

Michael O’Neill, of Lowfield in Lynn, was subsequently charged with possession of an imitation firearm and remanded in custody.

He attended Norwich Magistrates’ Court on yesterday, where he was granted bail to appear at back at the court on October 18 at 11am.