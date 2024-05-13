A shoplifter admitted in court that he stole taps and washing pods.

Sean Keeble, 32, of Hillen Road in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he admitted to three counts of theft.

Prosector Lesla Small said that the first offence took place on September 12 last year, when Keeble picked up a set of taps worth £75 from B&Q on the Hardwick Industrial Estate and left the store without paying.

Keeble took taps from B&Q without paying for them. Picture: Google Maps

He committed a similar offence a week later on September 19, when we went into Wickes on St Nicholas Retail Park in Lynn, took more taps worth £60 and left the store without paying.

On that day, he also stole washing pods worth £16.49 a few doors down at Farm Foods.

In mitigation, Andrew Cogan said Keeble has been in a “difficult place” since losing his mother in 2017.

He explained that Keeble has been trying to seek employment in construction, but has struggled to do so.

“It’s that vicious cycle, if you can’t work, you can’t qualify for a CSCS (Construction Skills Certification Scheme) card and he hasn’t worked since,” said Mr Cogan.

“This was done out of desperation, that is why he committed these offences. He wanted to be clean, that’s why he stole the washing pods.”

Keeble was ordered to pay compensation back to the stores and also fined £40 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £16.