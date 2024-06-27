King’s Lynn man charged with driving offences to appear at magistrates’ court
Published: 17:27, 27 June 2024
A man has been charged with driving offences after being arrested in North Lynn yesterday.
Officers on patrol in the St Edmundsbury Road area spotted an illegal electric bike being driven.
A man in his 20s was arrested and taken to Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning and the bike was seized.
Subsequently, Chad Cook, 23, of St Edmundsbury Road, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle without insurance, without a licence, without an MOT, and without due care and attention.
He has been bailed to appear at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 29.