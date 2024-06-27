Home   News   Article

King’s Lynn man charged with driving offences to appear at magistrates’ court

By Molly Nicholas
Published: 17:27, 27 June 2024

A man has been charged with driving offences after being arrested in North Lynn yesterday.

Officers on patrol in the St Edmundsbury Road area spotted an illegal electric bike being driven.

A man in his 20s was arrested and taken to Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning and the bike was seized.

Police seized this electric bike. Picture: King's Lynn Police
Subsequently, Chad Cook, 23, of St Edmundsbury Road, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle without insurance, without a licence, without an MOT, and without due care and attention.

He has been bailed to appear at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 29.

