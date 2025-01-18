A man is “very likely” to be jailed after speeding at 100mph and driving the wrong way around a roundabout in a bid to evade the police.

Regi Baron, 32, committed a raft of offences on May 24 last year which saw him wind up at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, as well as driving without a licence, without insurance, and while using a mobile phone.

Regi Baron drove the wrong way around the Southgates roundabout in Lynn as he attempted to evade the police

The probation service has been asked to carry out a pre-sentence report on Baron, and he will return to court on March 11 to learn his fate.

The court heard that on the day of his offences, two police officers were carrying out speed checks on the A47 at Terrington St John when they clocked Baron travelling at around 100mph.

They followed him to the Shoreboat roundabout, and when they pulled up alongside him they witnessed him smoking and using his phone.

Although they were in an unmarked car, the officers called for Baron to pull over. However, he continued to travel along the A47 towards Lynn.

He took the exit towards the Saddlebow roundabout and overtook another car, narrowly avoiding a crash as he headed into South Lynn.

Another police vehicle was positioned at the opposite end of Nar Ouse Way waiting for Baron - but when he spotted them, he approached the Southgates roundabout at speed before driving around it in the wrong direction.

Crown prosecutor Stephen Munton referred to the “high risk nature” of Baron’s driving.

Officers eventually stopped their pursuit due to the danger he posed to members of the public, and instead tracked him down to his home address.

Baron, of Chapel Avenue in Wisbech St Mary, initially denied knowledge of the incident in a police interview - but eventually admitted he was the driver.

In court on Thursday, he regularly interrupted the prosecutor, magistrates and the legal advisor as he sought to plead his case.

He claimed he “knows the law” - but was informed he does not.

Baron also blamed his offences on his “really bad” mental health at the time.

“I have got to grips with reality again,” he said.

However, probation officer Lewis Spicer said things “don’t look in his favour” - while magistrates told him it is “very likely” he will be jailed.

Baron’s offences come with a starting point of 36 weeks behind bars.

He has been released on unconditional bail, and has been handed an interim driving ban which will last for either six months or until he is sentenced in March.