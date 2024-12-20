A man who was found dead at the side of the A47 in early December has been identified.

The body of Nerijus Vysniauskas, 26, was discovered off the main road near Lynn on December 2.

A man in his 60s was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving in relation to the incident.

Nerijus Vysniauskas was found dead along the A47 at Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

An inquest into the death of Vysniauskas opened yesterday, hearing that he lived at Hall View Road in Gaywood.

His preliminary cause of death was given as a head injury. A full inquest will take place in the future, but a date has yet to be set.

The suspect in the criminal case was arrested in Reading, and is also suspected of failing to stop and report the A47 collision.

The road had been closed for several hours while police launched an investigation.

Officers’ enquiries are believed to be ongoing.