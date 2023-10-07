Home   News   Article

Man whose body was recovered from Bawsey Drain in King’s Lynn not yet formally identified, police say

By Rebekah Chilvers
Published: 15:18, 07 October 2023

A man whose body was recovered from a Lynn river has not yet been formally identified, police have said.

Emergency services were called to Turbus Road in North Lynn at 10.36am on Tuesday after reports that a body had been discovered in Bawsey Drain.

Firefighters, paramedics and police attended the scene and the body of a man was recovered from the water.

The body was found in Bawsey Drain off Turbus Road on Tuesday morning
A police forensics van was parked up close to The Beacon church
A police forensics van was parked up close to The Beacon church

On Tuesday, a police spokesperson said the death was being treated as unexplained but was not believed to be suspicious.

A police forensics vehicle was seen parked up close to The Beacon church on Tuesday afternoon.

On Thursday afternoon, a police spokesperson told the Lynn News that formal identification was yet to take place and added that enquiries were ongoing.

