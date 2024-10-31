The partners of a Lynn-based marketing agency are refusing to rest on their laurels as the company celebrates another milestone.

Maze has celebrated its 15th birthday by treating staff to a Mexican-themed midweek party that included fun, food, drinks and games at The Conkers in West Bilney.

But it wasn’t long before attention turned to the future with founding partners Nick Curtis, Charlie Roughton, Nicola Bray and David Wilson confirming more ambitious plans for their “award-winning” company.

Pictured, from left, are Nick Curtis, Charlie Roughton, Nicola Bray and David Wilson

Mr Curtis said: “Another 15 years seems like an eternity away but the previous 15 have flown by.

“All we know is that we love what we do and we love working with this group of people. We’ve got some big plans lined up and we can’t wait to share them with you all in the coming months.

“Our ambition is locked on growing Maze and the other agencies within the group. Our greatest passion has always been finding new people to join and strengthen the team,

“Everybody has left their mark and some have been leaving their mark for a decade and more.

“We still get the same buzz as we did 15 years ago when someone new starts and we look forward to welcoming more talented people in 2025 and beyond.”

Maze began life as Maze Media in 2009 and has grown from a team of four to a team of 29 since its inception.

Other specialist marketing agencies Optimyzd, WXVE, Fluential and TLNT have also grouped together to form the Maze Group which employs almost 50 people in total, across offices in Lynn, Peterborough and London.

Three to four new positions are likely to be advertised by Maze in 2025 with plans being readied to invest further in data and new technology, including AI capabilities.

Mr Curtis added: “We’ve been blessed with the amount of fabulous, talented and hard-working individuals that have walked through our doors, not just at Maze but across the group.

“While we’re proud to have expanded as an agency and a group, we will always be proud of our roots and King’s Lynn will always be our home.

“We remain passionate about providing homegrown talent with opportunities so they can live their lives and careers here.

“Any business’ success and longevity is down to its people and that is especially true here. We are so grateful to our current and previous team members and our clients who have joined us on this journey.”

Maze has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with insurance brokers Adrian Flux and Bikesure and has been involved in several local community initiatives like the Art of Giving.

The collaborative project celebrating the area’s finest artistic talent has raised thousands of pounds as well as countless items of food to support the town’s increasingly busy food bank.

Reporting by Phoebe Cornell