Lynn’s hospital has recently closed more than 60 beds - but bosses insist this will not have a negative impact on patient care.

Two wards have been shut at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, with a number of patients subsequently sent home.

However, it has made clear that these people were all “medically fit for discharge” and that the best place for them to recover is at home or other medical facilities.

Two wards and 63 beds have been closed at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn

Neither of the wards were responsible for dealing with acute medical conditions.

Simon Illingworth, chief operating officer at the QEH, said: "We have recently closed two wards, with a total of 63 beds, and were able to do this as the patients on these wards were medically fit for discharge.

“This is part of our plan to ensure that patients receive the right care in the right place. We have not closed acute wards, and patient safety is our top priority.

“Patients who no longer require acute hospital care are best placed to continue their care within the community, or at home, which is better for their health and reduces the risks associated with extended hospital stays.

“We have sourced additional capacity in the community for these patients to continue their care.”

Mr Illingworth added: "We have also undertaken work to provide more appropriate care to patients in the right setting.

“This new way of working has also been partly due to helping patients get home quicker, reducing how long they are in hospital and supporting patients with complex needs to access the right care in the right place.”