One of the biggest housing projects in the county is under threat as developers and the borough council continue to be locked in negotiations over community levy payments.

The 1,100 home scheme in West Winch, which was given approval in August last year, could be refused if West Norfolk Council can not reach an agreement with Hopkins Homes.

It has led officers to request a one-month extension to allow more time to finalise the Section 106 contributions the developer must provide for the project to go ahead.

Proposed West Winch access road. Picture: Norfolk County Council

This legal agreement stipulates how much money will be provided to support the infrastructure needed for the scheme, addressing issues such as the amount of affordable housing, road improvements, school places and the creation of open spaces.

While “significant progress” has been made in the last four months, negotiations are continuing due to the complexity of the site, officers have said.

A map of where the West Winch access road could be built. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Councillors are being asked to agree to give planners an extra month – until February 6 – to come to a final decision.

If this is not done, the scheme will be refused.

West Winch is earmarked for 4,000 homes in the coming years, with this 1,100 home development being the first phase to come forward.

It is set to boost the village’s population by 70 percent and it will radically alter the area.

However, it has been the focus of intense scrutiny due to fears the surrounding roads will be unable to cope with the huge increase in traffic.

There are plans to create a new £109m road that will link the A47 to the A10 to help ease traffic problems and there is an on-going campaign by residents backed by some councillors for an A10 crossing to be installed before new homes are built.

However, the 1.5-mile road has yet to get planning permission or confirmation of how much the government will contribute towards the project.

Councillors will meet on Monday, January 6, to decide whether or not to grant the extension.