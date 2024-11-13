Mystery surrounds the future of a store which has yet to get up and running long after announcing it was “fast approaching” an opening date.

The words “coming soon” have been plastered over Baldwin’s of King’s Lynn since April 2022 - but its future appears to remain in the balance.

It is unclear exactly what the High Street business will be offering, although its social media page describes it as a deli.

Mystery surrounds the future of Baldwin's of King's Lynn

In September last year, a Facebook post stated: “It’s been a year in the making but the floor is finally going down.

“More to come over the next few weeks giving a glimpse into our fast approaching opening.”

Just a few days later, another post read: “Ground floor outdoor paintworks are taking shape.”

Baldwin's of King's Lynn first put up 'opening soon' signs more than two years ago

However, 14 months later, no more updates have been provided - leaving passers-by guessing at whether the business will ever open.

The Lynn News has contacted Baldwin’s of King’s Lynn for comment.

The business is located at the bottom of High Street, across from the popular Tipsy Teapot.

The area has become something of an anomaly in the town centre in recent years, with businesses struggling and vacant shops remaining unoccupied.

The former Sue Ryder Foundation charity shop, which was destroyed by a fire in 2018, is still lying empty - despite planning permission being granted in 2022 for it to be turned into a new shop and flats.

Nine fire crews were sent to deal with the blaze six years ago.

Meanwhile, the former Debenhams department store has remained unused since closing during the pandemic.

Disappointment was rife earlier this year when plans to convert it into a home for a series of shopping and leisure attractions fell through.