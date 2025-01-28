Fitness enthusiasts in Lynn will soon have a new 24-hour gym to enjoy, with Snap Fitness set to open in April.

The franchised gym provider will breathe new life into Unit 5 at the St Nicholas Retail Park, which was previously occupied by Eastern European supermarket Lituanica, prior to its closure.

Snap Fitness currently has more than 100 locations across the UK and Ireland.

The transformation of the building will mean Snap Fitness Lynn has a sizable footprint of 10,000 sq ft, and will be spread across two floors.

As well as 24/7 access, top-of-the-range equipment and group exercise classes included, members will also benefit from a dedicated recovery area featuring massage guns and free on-site parking.

The opening will create multiple employment opportunities for people in the area.

The gym will be owned by franchisee Bal Mann, who is opening his first Snap Fitness location.

Bal said: “We are excited to be able to bring Snap Fitness to Lynn.

“I am incredibly excited to be starting this new chapter of my life as a gym owner and being able to regenerate a vacant property in the area.

“As a franchised business, Snap Fitness prides itself on community and people can expect a gym where people of all abilities can feel comfortable and welcomed in.

“We will be creating a safe, vibrant and inspiring space for people to improve their physical and mental wellbeing.”