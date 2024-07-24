A town centre office will be converted into a new art gallery and tearoom after plans were approved.

It is hoped the gallery, located on the ground floor of Chequer House on Lynn’s King Street, will bring in around 15,000 visitors every year - and result in the sale of 500 pieces of art per annum.

West Norfolk Council’s planning committee approved Miniscatter Ltd’s application on Friday, which sought permission to change the use of the ground floor from an office into the gallery and tearoom.

The ground floor of Chequer House will be converted into an art gallery and tearoom. Picture: Google Maps

No changes will be made to the design of the building, which is Grade II listed.

When the gallery opens, it will play host to one association exhibitor. It is hoped this will rise to three in the future.

A design and access statement submitted as part of the application says: “The tearoom will sell hot and cold beverages, and cold snacks, sandwiches and cakes only.

“There is not intended to be any cooking or meaningful food preparation on site, with food prepared off site by third parties and delivered to the tearoom.

“It is hoped that with additional outside custom the tearoom may see around 18,000 users per annum.”

Planning officers stated that the plans were suitable for this area of the town centre, and would not harm the Lynn Conservation Area.

“Any noise generated by the art gallery and associated tea room is not expected to be exceptional and nothing untypical of what you'd expect in a town centre,” they said in their report.

“As such, the proposed change of use would not result in a detrimental impact on neighbouring amenity.”