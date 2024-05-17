West Norfolk Council officially appoints Alistair Beales as its new leader at its annual meeting
West Norfolk Council officially appointed its new leader yesterday.
Alistair Beales was sworn in after councillors voted in favour of the appointment during an annual general meeting on Thursday.
Cllr Beales first announced his intentions to challenge former leader Cllr Terry Parish in April and said he thought he had the “political experience” and “track record” of working with key figures to secure the best deal for the authority.
He has pledged to work “constructively” with Labour and Conservative members.
Cllr Parish became the leader in May last year after our local elections, heading up the first non-Conservative administration in West Norfolk in two decades.
Since then, Cllr Beales has served in his cabinet as executive member for business.
Cllr Beales officially started his new position on Monday but was ratified as the new council leader at the meeting yesterday.
Cllr Parish previously expressed his disappointment in not continuing his leadership run and said it was his intention to stand down as leader from May 2025.