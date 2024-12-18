A new dedicated unit providing patients with “dignity, comfort, and compassion” at the end of life has officially opened at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The Peddars Way Unit, named after the historic trail that weaves through Norfolk and Suffolk, offers five en-suite rooms in a peaceful environment away from the main hospital wards.

Designed for those who are too unwell to be transferred elsewhere, it provides a tranquil and dignified space for patients to spend their final hours and days of life surrounded by loved ones. The unit received its first patients on December 11.

Alice Webster – QEH CEO, David Newman – husband of patient, Nicola Ellis – CEO of Tapping House and Tim How – Chair of Tapping House.

The £1.6 million purpose-built facility was entirely funded by donations to the hospital’s QEHKL Charity.

It was officially opened by Nicola Ellis, chief executive of the Norfolk Hospice Tapping House in Hillington, who unveiled a commemorative plaque in recognition of the hospice’s initial role in advising on the unit’s development.

Among the 40 guests at the ceremony was the Mayor of Lynn and West Norfolk Cllr Paul Bland along with representatives from the Norfolk & Waveney Integrated Care System and Healthwatch Norfolk.

One of the rooms in the new unit

Peddars Way features five bedrooms named Blossom, Lavender, Meadow, Oak, and Willow, each with calming lighting and bespoke artwork commissioned to reflect the beauty and tranquillity of nature.

Alice Webster, chief executive of The QEH said: “The Peddars Way Unit represents a significant step forward in how we care for our patients and their loved ones. It provides the comfort, dignity, and compassion that are so vital in a patient’s final hours and days, ensuring families can spend those precious moments together in peace and privacy.

“I am deeply moved by the incredible generosity of our community, which has brought this vision for our QEHKL Charity to life. From the League of Friends, the thoughtful donations and legacies, to the spirited fundraising events like the 26-mile Peddars Way Walk in September—each contribution has made this a reality, and I am profoundly grateful.

The new unit has opened

“I also want to express my heartfelt gratitude to our exceptional palliative care teams. Their unwavering passion and expertise have been the cornerstone of shaping this facility. Additionally, I extend my thanks to our invaluable partners, including Tapping House, whose insights have been instrumental throughout this journey.”