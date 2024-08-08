West Norfolk groups and businesses are being offered up to £2,000 through the ‘Love Your Market Town’ fund.

The scheme was set up to help businesses across the county and is being backed by Norfolk County Council and West Norfolk Council, writes AMELIE DOCKERTY.

This scheme is supported by county councillor Fabian Eagle, who said: "I am really passionate about our market towns and how important they are to our local economy.

“This scheme, based on a successful pilot last year, asks local businesses and groups to develop new ideas to give local residents a great reason to visit their town centres."

The fund has previously helped to support a food festival, outdoor cinema screening and a pride event in the county.

Applications are currently being taken from businesses with creative ideas on boosting footfall.

Last year, innovative ideas emerged in Swaffham from groups who knitted a beautiful floral display over the Buttercross landmark.

In West Norfolk, ideas are welcomed from Downham, Hunstanton, Lynn and Swaffham.

Businesses and groups have until 5pm on Friday, September 13 to apply with a “unique idea”.

Shortlisted applications will be invited to present their ideas to a panel of judges in autumn 2024.