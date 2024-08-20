A gym relaunch was a big success - and its doors are now fully open to the public.

Valeo Athletic, located along Paxman Road at the Hardwick Industrial Estate in Lynn, is now officially open after its relaunch on Saturday.

The event went down very well, with 120 people joining in the back-to-back classes on offer for visitors to try - creating an “amazing community atmosphere”, according to the owners.

Valeo Athletic co-owners Ethan Pope and Emily Pursehouse. Pictures: Ian Burt

Co-owners Ethan Pope and Emily Pursehouse took over the gym in April and have since purchased new equipment, and have also created a new look by painting and redecorating to put their own stamp on the premises.

Emily said: “We had a mixture of current members, friends, family and potential members.

“The whole day was so busy but incredible.

Emily Pursehouse has been working in fitness for more than a decade

“We had a kids class too from age four to 15, which was so much fun and also really busy.

“Our classes are all coach-led, and are scalable to any age or ability.”

The pair decided on taking this venture together as Ethan has owned another gym for five years while Emily has been working in fitness for more than a decade - so they decided to open another one together.

Valeo Athletic hosted a public open day on Saturday

They are hoping the gym offers a different type of training in the area which is adaptable to people of any age and ability.

Valeo is now open Mondays-Thursdays from 6am-8pm, Fridays from 6am-7pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 8am-12noon.

The gym offers a free trial class to anyone who wants to go along and see what there is on offer.

Valeo Athletic is located along Paxman Road at the Hardwick Industrial Estate in King's Lynn

Emily Pursehouse and Valeo Athletic's youngest member, Penni (5)

