A major Lynn business has taken delivery of a new state-of-the-art, eco-friendly refrigeration trailer.

Guests gathered at Greenyard Frozen UK’s Hardwick Industrial Estate premises on Tuesday for the grand reveal of the branded trailer for transporting its frozen foods.

Representatives from Greenyard and DFDS, a global logistical service provider, were joined by West Norfolk mayor and mayoress, Paul and Marion Bland, to watch the arrival of the purpose-built, battery and solar-powered refrigeration trailer unit - which the company said further illustrates its commitment to green initiatives.

Shaking hands are DFDS regional operations manager James Ferguson and Greenyard's James Tuttle. Picture: Ian Burt

Local Greenyard Frozen transport manager, James Tuttle, said: “We are thrilled to witness the trailer in action as it takes over a crucial transport route between our sites. We see this as an important first step in improving our sustainability within transport while reducing our carbon footprint.

The arrival of the new eco-friendly refrigeration unit complete with Greenyard branding.Picture: Ian Burt

“As a leader in the most sustainable food category (pure-plant, fruit and vegetables), we will continue to invest in decarbonizing our own operations to further lead the transition towards more sustainable food value chains.”

James Ferguson, regional operations manager for DFDS, added: “We’re excited to be able to offer Greenyard Frozen a more sustainable logistics solution through their own dedicated DFDS zero-emission electric TRU (transport refrigeration unit). It’s great to collaborate with partners who understand the importance of decarbonising the supply chain and are acting now.

“Together, we’re focusing on the future of refrigerated transport, one that aligns with our joint environmental goals.”

UK-based company Sunswap developed the innovative units which were successfully trialled by DFDS in 2022. DFDS ordered 10 of the units which, during trials, showed a single charge provided up to 22 hours of cooling over a two-day period on one of the supplier’s longest routes - significantly reducing dependence on grid charging and lowering costs.

Last year, Greenyard was commended for its initiatives when it was one of 15 to receive a coveted King’s Award for Sustainable Development for commitment towards healthier lifestyles and working towards more sustainable food chains.