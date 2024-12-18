A new security system donated to aid an ambitious project in North Lynn will “galvanise the community”, a town company has said.

Lynn-based CTS Security LTD has handed over the tailored system to the area’s Food Hub, which is playing a key role in the RISE North Lynn scheme.

Those involved, including the police, are employing the ‘Clear, Hold, Build’ method, originally designed by the Home Office, in an attempt to crack down on organised crime and improve people’s standard of living.

CTS Security has handed over the system to boost the RISE North Lynn project

Staff at CTS were keen to support their community, and have chosen the North Lynn Food Hub as a simple way to get help and support to residents.

The hub, a partnership between The Beacon church, Freebridge Community Housing and Norfolk Community Foundation, aims to build a stronger community by providing affordable food and connecting the community to useful services.

Kurtis Calaby, a surveyor for CTS Security, said: “At CTS we are proud of our King's Lynn roots and are passionate about making a difference in our local community.

CTS Security staff with The Revd Jon Price

“When we heard about the RISE project and the Food Hub it provided the perfect opportunity for CTS to contribute to the positive change in our local area.

“The RISE project is a prime example of how community collaboration can make a real difference and we have enjoyed working collaboratively with The Beacon and Norfolk Constabulary to be able to provide a security system that meets the specific needs of the Food Hub.”

The security system will support and enable the Food Hub to continue with its aims of connecting people with wrap-around services, and in turn boosting self-confidence, improving mental health, lifting people out of food poverty and “galvanising the community”.

The Revd Jon Price, a key figure at The Beacon, said: “This generous contribution from CTS ensures that the valuable of the work of the Food Hub is sustainable in the long term.

The Revd Jon Price (far left) with police officers and firefighters who are spearheading the RISE North Lynn project

“It's a testament to concern for local community projects that CTS has and shows the power of collaborative working, of which we are extremely grateful to be a part.

“This example by CTS is able to show how businesses are able to support communities in tangible ways.”

RISE North Lynn’s ‘Clear, Hold, Build’ method does what it says on the tin - an area is cleared of criminal activity, work is carried out to prevent its return, and various agencies work together to make the lives of residents better for years to come.

RISE North Lynn is aiming to crack down on organised crime using the 'Clear, Hold, Build' method

The Lynn News previously reported that the area is often home to organised crime relating to drugs, child sexual exploitation, and the use of young people to commit crimes on behalf of someone else.

Meanwhile, anti-social behaviour is frequent - and people who live this part of town often appear in the magistrates’ court charged with the likes of theft and drunken behaviour.

The police are targeting those behind the most serious offences and then doing their best to keep them at bay - keeping North Lynn under ‘hold’ in the process.