A night out with friends has cost a driver his licence after an appearance in court.

Jay Stannard, 21, of Chapel Road, Terrington St Clement, pleaded guilty to drink-driving when he appeared before Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Asif Akram, prosecuting, told magistrates Stannard had been spotted driving his Audi car in Haygreen Road South in Terrington St Clement at 1.15am on August 17.

King's Lynn magistrates banned Jay Stannard from driving after he admitted drink-driving. Picture: File image

Officers asked him to stop and a roadside breath test proved positive.

Subsequent tests at the police station gave a reading of 49mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath – the legal limit is 35mg.

Defending, George Sorrell said Stannard had been out with friends and had a drink.

He said there were no aggravating factors and added the reading was not “particularly high”.

Magistrates banned Stannard for 14 months but offered him the driver’s rehabilitation course which will reduce that by 14 weeks.

Stannard was also fined £323 with £85 costs and £129 victim surcharge.