We take a look back at some of the biggest news stories in West Norfolk from November 2024…

The month of November got off to a great start for Fakenham residents when it was announced that funding for a new swimming pool in the town was confirmed.

North Norfolk District Council confirmed that the £11million Fakenham Sports and Leisure Hub project will definitely go ahead.

The new pool will be constructed next to Fakenham Leisure Centre, pictured. Picture: Google Maps

The funding was initially granted by the previous Government under the Levelling Up scheme - but after Labour won at the general election, there was an anxious wait to see whether it would still be available.

Angela Glynn, the Fakenham mayor, spoke of her delight.

Meanwhile, a few days later, three brave youngsters saved a life after raising the alarm when they spotted a building fire.

Daniel Gibson-Hill, Ted Snowie and Finley Bundock raised alarms over the smoke at a flat in Great Massingham

Finley Bundock, 11, Ted Snowie, 10, and Daniel Gibson-Hill, 12, were outside playing in Great Massingham when they heard a fire alarm going off in a flat.

After spotting smoke coming from the building, the boys alerted two of their fathers. One person ended up being rescued from the blaze.

It was a very up and down month for the Middleton Towers Restoration Group, which started November in positive fashion when a new set of crossing gates were installed.

Campaigners then called for a study into whether the Lynn to Dereham line could be reinstated.

New crossing gates were put in place at Middleton Towers - but the month did not end positively for the group hoping to restore the station. Picture: Alan White/Network Rail

However, later in the month, group founder Alex Brammer put physical work to restore the historic Middleton Towers station on hold due to a lack of funding.

He said he could not rule out shutting the project down entirely.

As November progressed, the team behind plans for a new healthcare facility and pharmacy told the Lynn News it will make “a massive difference” in Downham if approved.

Plans to convert the old Downham social club into a healthcare facility were officially submitted

An official planning application was submitted for the Willows Pharmacy to relocate into the old social club on Paradise Road.

A design and access statement submitted as part of the application said the new healthcare centre would improve access for patients, provide three consulting rooms and an automatic 24-hour medication dispenser, and incorporate the NHS’s ‘Pharmacy First’ initiative.

In less positive news, a 23-year-old business owner was left devastated after a high-value theft left him £25,000 out of pocket.

Jacob Valentine was left devastated by a £25,000 burglary at The Grain Company

Jacob Valentine was shocked to learn that The Grain Company, which he set up in Tilney All Saints in 2020, had been burgled.

His mother Fran launched a GoFundMe appeal in an attempt to help Jacob, who is being forced to “start from scratch”.

Several weeks of November were also dominated by reaction to Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ controversial Autumn Budget, which was announced in late October.

Businesses voiced serious concerns - with one owner potentially facing closure.

North West Norfolk MP James Wild visited parliament with farmers from the area to protest

Farmers from across West Norfolk then attended a protest in London as they called for the so-called ‘tractor tax’ to be scrapped.

November also saw a man in his 70s jailed for committing sexual offences against a child.

Terence Duck, 71, of Oxborough, appeared at Lynn Crown Court to be sentenced for inciting a child aged under 16 to engage in sexual activity, attempting sexual activity with a child, and sexual activity with a child.

Terence Duck was jailed after engaging in sexual activity with a child. Picture: Norfolk Police

His actions were described as “deplorable” by Detective Constable Stuart Sansbury.

Firefighters rushed to a blaze at a Downham town centre bakery which ended up temporarily closing the business.

The incident at Mabel Bakery in Downham’s Market Place left it without power.

Mabel Bakery owners Dan Frazer and Lucy Peacock - the business was struck by an electrical fire, but has now reopened

However, as the end of the month approached, owners Lucy Peacock and Dan Frazer said they were “grateful” for community support which helped to get them back up and running.

In our final paper of November, we reported that a criminal investigation had been launched into mysterious swarms of drones spotted over an RAF base.

An unidentified aircraft buzzed around RAF Feltwell over a number of days, leading to concern from councillors and speculation over whether Vladimir Putin was involved.

Finally, doubts were cast over West Norfolk Council’s future amid rumours that the Labour Government is planning to abolish district authorities.

Rumours began to spread that West Norfolk Council could be scrapped

While a new White Paper on devolution across England is yet to be published, reports suggest that some district and borough councils could be scrapped and merged into new unitary authorities.

If this is the case, our borough council - along with the likes of Breckland Council and North Norfolk District Council - could become a thing of the past.

We may learn more in the new year…