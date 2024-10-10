The owner of a crazy golf venue is over the moon after finally being granted planning permission following a year of uncertainty.

Octoputts, based on the Hardwick Industrial Estate, was granted planning permission last week - nine months after being turned down by West Norfolk Council.

Despite that, the venue has remained open ever since it first came to town last October - and now, owner Natalie Atkins has spoken of her delight that question marks are no longer hanging over her head.

Members of the King's Lynn Operatic Dramatic Society enjoying a round at Octoputts earlier this year. Picture: Octoputts

Earlier this year, she signaled her intention to appeal the planning decision.

Now, she has said: “We all know that this should have been the verdict from the beginning.

“So as frustrating as the whole journey and process has been, it is an amazing result for us.”

Octoputts is an underwater-themed crazy golf course, while the planning application also sought permission for mobile catering units to be placed outside.

Since it has opened, street food vendors such as Fanny Adams Catering and Reeseys Ice Cream have been on offer to customers.

“We are coming into our busiest time now. We are all really happy,” Natalie said.

“It could have had a detrimental impact on our business, but thankfully it didn’t.

“Our future is obviously quite exciting. We can get the word out that we have created a venue that everyone can enjoy.”

Natalie has also paid a huge thank you to customers and fellow Lynn businesses who have shown Octoputts their support over the past year.

She said this has provided staff members with a boost.

Octoputts was originally refused planning permission as council officers said they would “strongly resist” any proposed developments which could harm the viability of the town centre, and felt that the crazy golf venue would do that if given the go-ahead.

In a report, planning officers said: “It is considered that an out of town retail site would undermine the opportunity for this type of development to occur in the town centre.”

However, this week, they said that recent changes to the borough council’s Local Plan mean the Octoputts application can now be deemed acceptable.

However, the council’s regeneration team had reiterated its objection to the plans.

Despite that, Natalie believes that the fact the business has been open for so long without having an impact on the town centre has proven her point.