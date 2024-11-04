An outdoor clothing and equipment company will be opening at a town’s retail park this weekend.

Mountain Warehouse will be welcoming customers at Lynn’s Hardwick Retail Park from Saturday.

It will occupy the former Argos premises in between The Food Warehouse and Hobbycraft.

The store, which sells camping and sports equipment, will create 10 jobs in the town.

It has relocated from inside of Dobbies, which is due to close at the end of the year.

Mountain Warehouse previously had a store in Lynn’s town centre before moving into Dobbies.