A garden centre located inside a town supermarket will be closing down by the end of the year as part of a chain’s restructuring plan.

Dobbies, located inside Tesco Extra on Campbell’s Meadow, is one of the company’s 17 garden centres to close.

The garden centre first came to Lynn in October 2013 when it opened alongside Tesco on the site of the former Campbell’s Tower.

Dobbies in Lynn will be closed by the end of the year. Picture: Google Maps

The closure aims to “address historically uneconomical rent costs and ensure a return to sustainable profitability”.

Dobbies will close 11 of its main sites across the country and six of its Little Dobbies stores, all of which are said to be “unprofitable”.

A total of 465 of its 3,600 employees will be impacted nationally.

While the process is ongoing, all shops will continue to operate as normal.

Dobbies has said that the Lynn store will cease trading by the end of the year.