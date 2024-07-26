A Lynn-based business which supplies packing equipment has stressed the importance of taking small, realistic steps to help the industry meet circular economy targets.

Talking at the UK’s only sustainable packaging event, CEO of Lynn’s Southgate Global Dan Brasier was selected to share the company’s expertise and insight on the packaging sector and particularly how it relates to tertiary packaging at the Environmental Packaging Summit.

Attended by leading names in the packaging industry, the summit marks a major opportunity to share sustainability innovations in the sector, as well as discuss crucial topics such as net-zero challenges, e-commerce packaging and waste management.

Dan Brasier talking at the Environmental Packaging Summit

Speaking on the panel ‘Visions for Sustainability’, where major brand leaders discussed and debated key trends in the sector, Mr Brasier highlighted the importance of backing up bold sustainable claims with concrete and meaningful action.

He said: “Each year products are introduced to the market to offer new sustainable alternatives. While it’s great to see innovation in the sector and new trends developing, not all products brought to market are a real step towards a greener future. Unfortunately, organisations are often guilty of branding their products as green to gain commercial advantage.

“The future of our planet cannot become a plaything to be used in opportunistic marketing campaigns. Instead, organisations should be focusing on sweating the small stuff whilst framing all this within longer but meaningful commitments and actions – not just goals.”

Dan Brasier, CEO of Southgate Global.

Mr Brasier said he acknowledges that such pledges are key, having recently hit targets themselves partnering with One Carbon World to reduce and rebalance greenhouses gases.

He argued that what is equally as important is to focus on the changes that can be made in the present, such as helping customers repair rather than replace equipment.

Dan said: “Everyone in this industry needs to be leading the way for sustainability. We need to be moving away from making grand gestures and instead thinking harder about how we can action change now.

“A simple way of doing so is by repairing and renovating material handling equipment rather than replacing.

“Turning back things like damaged carts and trolleys that would previously go to landfill into perfectly useable equipment with an extended service-able life. We repaired over 145,000 of these last year.

“A significant carbon saving over and above any CapEx benefit. It is approaches like these that can make major differences and that include incentives for everyone.

“Small changes and different thinking can soon amount to big results in terms of sustainability, and as we work together with others in the industry, we hope to see more organisations taking this stance.”

Southgate Global is an international company which are specialists in packing equipment, consumables, and servicing for operational logistics and fulfilment, with the mission of helping organisations in the sector boost productivity and efficiency in their operations.