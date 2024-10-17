A Lynn author captivated by paranormal experiences has launched an interactive website alongside his third book.

Dr Paul Lee’s latest work is titled UK Haunted Hospitality and focuses on haunted hotels, bed and breakfasts and campsites.

Dr Lee’s book includes more than 800 venues in the UK which have had some reported paranormal activity.

The cover of Dr Paul Lee's latest book

Those in West Norfolk include The Ostrich in Castle Acre, The Feathers in Dersingham, Ffolkes in Hillington and the Duke’s Head Hotel in Lynn.

“It was bigger than I initially thought,” he said.

“I’ve tried to focus on places that have had some reports in the last couple of decades, so they are places that you’ve got a reasonably good chance of going and seeing something.

Dr Paul Lee has released his third book along with an interactive website

“On the other hand, I have contacted many of the venues and some of the landlords have said that they’ve experienced nothing for many years.

“It gives the user a bit of an insight as to where to go if they want to get scared out of their wits at three o’clock in the morning.”

Paul, who was born on Halloween night, has written two books in the past collating ghost sightings in West Norfolk.

Now, he has launched his own website with an interactive map with pins to click on to read about reported paranormal experiences across the country.

“There are two different maps on my website,” said Paul.

“The first is a nationwide project which focuses on sightings in the 1970s onwards.

“The other map I produced is focused on West Norfolk ghosts. That is mainly composed of stories from my book. In the last couple of years, I’ve had a lot of new information coming in.

“You can pan and zoom and click on an icon and an information box will appear.”

Dr Lee has also contributed ghost maps which will be on display at Lynn Library to accompany a talk on the darker side of Lynn taking place on October 19.