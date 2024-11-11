A 30-year-old who appeared in court for refusing to carry out a breath test after crashing his car has now been sentenced.

Paulius Paskevicius appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to be sentenced for an offence he admitted to on June 6.

He previously admitted refusing to provide specimen for analysis, where the court heard that Paskevicius said to police: “I won’t give anybody nothing. I don’t want to do it.”

The crash took place on the A47 in Lynn

On Feburary 16, Paskevicius attempted to flee the scene of a crash on the A47 at Lynn.

He was caught by police - but refused to do a breath test at the scene or later when he was taken into custody.

In mitigation, Ahmed Khan told the court that Paskevicius “showed remorse” after the incident.

The court heard that Paskevicius’ partner is suffering with health problems, and he supports and cares for her.

“This offence happened nine months ago, he has stayed out of trouble,” said Mr Khan.

Previous to sentencing, Paskevicius had visited the probation service where a pre-sentence report was carried out.

Magistrates handed Paskevicius a 12 week prison sentence - suspended for 12 months, meaning he will not be put behind bars.

He will also carry out a 60 day alcohol abstinence monitoring requirement and complete a 10 day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Paskevicius, of Arundel Road in Peterborough, was also disqualified from driving for 48 months and given 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £154 and court costs of £85.