A pensioner died after a fatal collision with a car - with a man in his 20s arrested afterwards.

Police are appealing for a key witness to come forward following the incident in Lynn earlier this week.

At 9.06pm on Monday at the junction of St James Road and Blackfriars Street, next to the St James swimming pool, a silver BMW 530i collided with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian died following the collision at the junction of St James Road and Blackfriars Street. Picture: Google Maps

The road was closed overnight while emergency services attended, including paramedics.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the BMW, a man in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was taken to the King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning, and has since been released under investigation.

The road was reopened at around 7.30am on Tuesday.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to a woman who they believe may have been speaking to the victim immediately before in the collision.

She was wearing a sleeveless patterned dress, glasses, sandals and carrying a large red bag.

She may know some information which could be relevant to the investigation and is encouraged to get in touch.

Officers would also like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any relevant dashcam footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to get in touch via the following channels quoting reference 36/57482/24:

Website: https://www.norfolk.police.uk/tell-us

Email: SCIU@norfolk.police.uk

Phone: 101

Crimestoppers: Contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via its online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org