A Grade II listed building which has been “left in a poor condition” is set to be turned into flats after plans were approved.

West Norfolk Council has given the go-ahead for 65 London Road in Lynn to be converted from a single dwelling into two separate apartments.

Although multiple changes are taking place, reports to the council said that all materials being used for the renovation will be breathable and suitable for use in historic buildings.

The Grade II listed building was left in "poor condition" from "unauthorised changes". Picture: Google Maps

In the past, the property has undergone several “unauthorised changes”, including the removal of all its historic internal doors, fireplaces, skirting boards and cornices.

Most of the ground floor walls were re-plastered in gypsum, which tends to retain dampness, and the ceilings have been covered in Artex, meaning there are very few historic fixtures or features left.

But the renovations will see its “inappropriate” and “unauthorised” UPVC windows replaced with a more suitable timber and the installation of a French drain to help reduce the amount of dampness in the building.

Additionally, it will also be upgraded to better assist the removal of rainwater from the property.

An officer’s report said the plans would cause a “low-level of less than substantial amount” of harm to the building, which will be outweighed by the benefits of the replacements.