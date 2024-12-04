Volunteers from King’s Lynn Civic Society and Harding’s Pits Community Association (HPCA) have worked together to plant more than 1,000 native bulbs at the Doorstep Green in South Lynn.

The team planted bluebells, snowdrops and native daffodil bulbs around the site and are looking forward to some spring colour.

Civic society chairperson Alison Gifford said: Every year the civic society fund some bulb planting around the town and in recent years we have been working to give South Lynn some spring colour.

Civic society and Harding’s Pits volunteers busy bulb planting

“In previous years we have planted bulbs at the hospital, in The Walks and on verges around the town.

“We liked the idea of planting native varieties at Harding’s Pits, and we hope they will self-naturalise and spread in coming years.”

The Harding’s Pits Doorstep Green is a seven-acre community-managed public open space which celebrated its 20th birthday earlier this year. Surveys have recorded a growing variety of bird, insect and mammal species using the site.

HPCA chairman Richard Harpham added: “We continue to develop the habitats within the site and now that the woodland areas are maturing, we thought bluebells and snowdrops would enjoy some of the shady corners. The native daffodils will enhance our spring meadows.”

The association is working on a number of new projects for the New Year and hopes to attract new volunteers to help at monthly activity days.

For Harding’s Pits news and workday dates see: https://hardings-pits.org.uk/ or follow the association on Facebook.