Police have now launched an investigation after receiving reports of “degrading” vandalism to a war memorial.

While Lynn residents paid their respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Second World War, two perpetrators vandalised the Cross of Sacrifice at the Hardwick Road Cemetery last week.

They burned the wreathes which had been placed on the monument, causing damage to the structure itself.

The Cross of Sacrifice at the Hardwick Road Cemetery was damaged when the wreathes were burnt. Picture: Malcolm Bailey

West Norfolk Council’s cemeteries and crematorium manager launched a scathing attack on the perpetrators - and now Norfolk Police has confirmed that it is investigating the criminal damage.

A spokesperson said the incident is believed to have taken place between June 5 and 8.

Officers have asked anyone with any information to get in touch via the following channels, quoting reference 36/40206/24:

Next to the cremated remains, the initials ‘ADR’ and ‘RYL’ were inscribed in black - apparent signatures from the offenders.

The graveyard is maintained by West Norfolk Council and is one of the earliest British parochial cemeteries.

Mr Black said earlier this week: “What a despicable thing to do, denigrating a memorial to those who gave their lives to defend the freedom of people in this country, while elsewhere in town others commemorated their actions.”

Dr Julian Litten, the chairman of the Friends of Hardwick Road Cemetery group, and Robbie Hipkin, the chairman of the Royal British Legion’s Lynn and District Branch, also condemned the vandalism.