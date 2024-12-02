A Lynn garden centre which announced it will be closing due to “restructuring plans” is shutting next week.

Dobbies inside Tesco Extra on Campbell’s Meadow will shut before Christmas on Sunday, December 15.

Its café, which offered a range of hot and cold food and drinks, closed this weekend.

Dobbies in Lynn will be closing on December 15. Picture: Google Maps

The garden centre first opened in Lynn in October 2013, alongside Tesco, on the site of the former Campbell’s Tower.

Earlier this year, the chain announced that 17 of its garden centres across the country would close by the end of the year as part of its restructuring plans.

Dobbies will close 11 of its main sites across the country and six of its Little Dobbies stores, all of which are said to be “unprofitable”.