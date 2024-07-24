A town primary school has been rated ‘outstanding’ in all areas following its latest Ofsted inspection.

Whitefriars Church of England Primary Academy in Lynn, which is part of the Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust, is celebrating after receiving the good news.

Mat Tuckwood, head teacher, said he is “delighted” with the “wonderful outcome” of the education watchdog’s visit.

The school has been rated outstanding in its latest inspection

“The report reflects the truly outstanding work taking place at our inclusive school and celebrates the dedication and hard work of both the staff team and the whole school community,” he said.

“It highlights what a really special school Whitefriars is.”

The positive Ofsted report says that pupils and their families are at the heart of the “highly inclusive, well-led school” which embraces a “diverse community and the array of languages that pupils speak”.

The report also states: “All pupils regardless of their background are included with warmth, sensitivity, and kindness.

“Pupils are proud of their school. They love learning and, consequently, make exceptional progress.

“Pupils receive high-quality pastoral help for their welfare.

“All pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), flourish in this strong school community.”

Jill Hemmings, chair of the school’s governors, said: “The chair and governing body of Whitefriars congratulate the whole school community for achieving this fantastic and well-deserved result from their recent Ofsted inspection.”

Oliver Burwood, the Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust CEO, added: “It’s great to see the excellence at Whitefriars celebrated through this outstanding report.

“Mat Tuckwood has led his team to success over a number of years now and the outcome is a culmination of all their hard work and determination.

“Mat supports other schools in our trust and is a fantastic example of a ‘servant leader,’ using his school’s and the trust’s values to achieve something very special.”