One of Lynn’s prolific shoplifters found himself back in court after stealing Christmas gift sets with a friend.

Martin Fox, 44, of Shiregreen, Fairstead, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he admitted stealing two Lynx gift sets worth £7.98.

He was also with a co-defendant Jayde Greenacre, who is accused of stealing Nivea gift sets worth £13.98. She is yet to appear in court and enter her plea.

Home Bargains in Lynn - one of the stores Fox stole from. Picture: Google Maps

The thefts took place in Home Bargains in Lynn on December 19 when he and his friend were seen on CCTV entering the store, taking the gift sets and leaving without paying for them.

Fox has a total of 71 previous offences and was jailed in May last year for repeatedly stealing from numerous premises in the town.

In mitigation, Andrew Cogan said that Fox stole the gift sets because he “ran out of money”.

Mr Cogan said: “On this occasion, a lot happened. It was just before Christmas and he ran out of money and stole because he needed to buy food and top up his electricity.”

For the offence, Fox was fined £40 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £16 and court costs of £50 along with paying £10.98 in compensation to Home Bargains.