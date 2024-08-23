Community spirit has seen staff and customers at a King’s Lynn pub raise £500 to help cancer patients.

The Live & Let Live at Windsor Road raised the money for the cancer unit at the town’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital after staging a ‘Right Royal Knees Up’ event to celebrate King Charles’ birthday.

It was organised by landlady Rozi Woods. The day kicked off with free bacon sandwiches and there was an quiz afternoon. There was a hog roast and live music by Jason Mace who gave his time in return for donations to support the cause.

Cheque presentation time from the pub to hospital staff

Joanne Russell, fundraiser and regular at the pub, said: “Rozi is the beating heart of our community, organising events and offering support to those around her. Rozi always chooses local charities as this benefits the community and consults everyone as to which charities to choose so that way has direct links with the locals. I hope this donation will contribute to enhancing the care provided to its patients.”

Samantha Taylor, charity manager for the QEH King’s Lynn Charity, said: “The generosity and compassion shown by the community, led by Rozi Woods and The Live & Let Live Pub, make a significant difference in the lives of our patients. Every donation helps us to continue offering high-quality care and support to those in need.”

The pub’s successful fundraising shows the impact of local initiatives and the importance of coming together to support healthcare services, the hospital said.