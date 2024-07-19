Local school children have visited the artwork they helped to create which is part of a wider project showcasing what King’s Lynn has to offer.

Eastgate pupils and staff went to the railway station to see the new split feather installation created by artists Annabel McCourt and Adrian Riley following input from the youngsters. The piece pays homage to the Norfolk tradition of travellers splitting the grey goose feather and the children were instrumental in devising a contemporary secret code for the artwork.

Borough council cultural officer Tim FitzHigham said: “It was amazing to spend time with the talented young people from Eastgate discussing the secret codes in the sculptures and the idea of friendship that these works represent.

Eastgate pupils with Tim FitzHigham at the split feather installation at Lynn railway station

“It’s such an inspiring and local story that anyone with half a grey feather who found anyone else who had one, would welcome them as a friend from the West Norfolk area. Now these two halves of the feather stand as a sculpture that welcomes people in friendship to King’s Lynn and let them into that secret feather code club too.”

Jane Hamilton, the council’s learning and engagement officer, added: “The young people in our schools worked really hard in October to help think up the words for the codes in the sculpture and it was great to see them able to enjoy their work being a clear part of these sculptures. I hope the children and everyone else can enjoy these works for many years to come.”

The sculpture is one of two pieces recently installed in the town’s rail to river route, with the second artwork at St James’ Swimming Pool. Children also helped to shape the design for this piece, which is themed around the changing shape of Lynn over the centuries, as illustrated by the River Great Ouse and inspired by a map from 1588.

Eastgate pupils with Tim FitzHigham at the split feather installation at Lynn railway station

Simon Ring, deputy leader and cabinet member for business and culture, said: “This new artwork not only reflects the history of our area, it also looks to the future through the involvement of the children who have played such an important role in the creation of these pieces.

“It is great to see the artwork now installed, adding to the welcome that people receive as they arrive in to the town at the station, and enhancing a route from rail to river.”

The new artwork is part of the Rail to River project which includes new benches, signage and a digital sign at the railway station to promote town events and activities.

Four new pop-up retail units will soon be available for hire on Purfleet Street by food and beverage businesses. Any small traders and businesses interested can register by emailing: visionkl@west-norfolk.gov.uk

Further work is planned in the coming months with a new arch at the entrance to Purfleet Street to be created. The arch has also been designed with the engagement of local children in the ‘ecology’ themed design.

Harrison McNaught, King’s Lynn Town Deal Board’s Champion for the Rail to River project. said: “The rail to river project is helping to improve the appeal and accessibility of different sites and locations in the town centre.

“The new artwork helps to make the rail to route more attractive, and convey aspects of our local history.

“These pieces, together with the wider improvements that are being delivered, will help to make it easier for people to come in and enjoy all that King’s Lynn has to offer.”