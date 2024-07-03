Artistic youngsters at a King’s Lynn school are showcasing their talents.

Pupils from Whitefriars Academy have their annual Art Exhibition in the Fermoy Gallery at the historic Guildhall site with Mayor Paul Bland declaring the display open on Tuesday.

Whitefriars art exhibition. Mayor Paul Bland, artist Johann Don-Daniel, Cllr Pallavi Devulapalli and Whitefriars art lead, Sarah Craig. Pictures: Ian Burt

The display is the work of the whole school of 400 pupils aged from four to 11, inspired by the artist Joseph Beuys who planted more than 7,000 oak trees as a political and environmental statement, reconnecting a war-torn town in Germany back to nature.

Two British artists, Heather Ackroyd and Dan Harvey have taken acorns from those original trees and have toured around the country with them. They are now at the stage where they can be planted and seven are going to South Lynn’s Harding’s Pits Doorstep Green.

The exhibition is open to the public until Thursday (July 4) 10am to 4pm.