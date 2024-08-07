St. Nicholas’ Chapel in Lynn was filled with an array of colours and designs for the Samphire Quilters’ exhibition.

The exhibition displayed felt poppies, linus quilts (blankets for children’s cancer units), cushions with heart designs for the breast care unit at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, as well as bespoke seahorse wall hangings.

It also displayed quilts for care leavers with numerous designs, from patchwork Scotty dogs to geometric and colourful shapes.

Quilters with some of their work

The exhibition’s annual charity sales are traditionally donated to Tapping House Hospice.

However, this year the event’s charity is Leeway.

Leeway is a charity which provides support to survivors of domestic abuse.

The exhibition held a Tombola which raised £393 and a raffle of two quilts and a cushion, which raised a further £104 for charity.

Some of the quilts on show at St Nicholas' Chapel in Lynn

There were also refreshments and homemade cakes, which were extremely popular amongst visitors.

Reporting by Amelie Dockerty