

Runners tested their speed as they raced against the tide on a West Norfolk beach on Sunday to raise funds for the RNLI.

Some 180 took part in the Beat The Tide event at Hunstanton racing over 5k and 10k courses along the beach with RNLI mascot Stormy Stan waiting at the finish line.



Winner of the 5k was Andy Williamson from Pott Row who said: “It was fairly tough. But it was easier than the Great Yarmouth Park Run - anything's easier than that.”

Left to right, Erin McNeil, Bethany Wilcox, Alicia Pentelow

Mike Cooke, who finished first in the 10k, said: “It was hard work, it's a bit of a struggle going up and down the sand.”

RNLI crew members Elliott Nicol and Stuart Murray also took part in the event, organised by West Norfolk Council in aid of the RNLI.

5k winners

Volunteers from the station's souvenir shop manned a fundraising stall on the promenade.

10k winners