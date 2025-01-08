Plans for a major transformation to modernise West Norfolk Council could end up being pointless if a radical overhaul of local government structure goes ahead, councillors fear.

The borough council is currently developing a programme of change that will improve the way it is run and delivers its services.

However, the Labour Government has signalled it wants to abolish district councils in Norfolk with the county instead being run by one or more unitary authorities.

Kate Blakemore, chief executive of West Norfolk Council

While the exact details are yet to be decided, this could be implemented within the next three years.

West Norfolk Council leader Alistair Beales

This has left district councils in limbo, throwing their plans for the future into uncertainty.

The borough council, controlled by a coalition of Independents, Greens and Liberal Democrats, is currently conducting a comprehensive review of its practices that aims to modernise how it is run.

Key aims include empowering the workforce, modernising digital infrastructure, creating an agile workforce, engaging with stakeholders and becoming more efficient in how it delivers projects and services.

Members of the council’s corporate performance panel met yesterday (Tuesday) to discuss the plans, with chief executive Kate Blakemore saying the council had a big opportunity to change the “incredibly traditional organisation.”

She said: “This isn’t about throwing the baby out with the bath water, it is about modernising the way we work.”

But Brian Long, leader of the Conservative opposition group, is worried the project would end up being pointless.

He said: “Given the Government’s programme to reorganise councils in some shape or form, is this transformation worth the effort, to get us to where? We could have a totally different structure in Norfolk in a few year’s time.”

Alistair Beales, leader of the council, believes the programme is worth pursuing as it can adapt to focus on areas that will be “of benefit longer term for our community”.

As more details of the restructuring of councils emerge, it will be able to prioritise different aspects to improve.

Councillors will discuss the matter again at a cabinet meeting next Tuesday, January 14.