Rare nacreous clouds have been spotted over the area today.

‘Rainbow clouds’, as they are nicknamed, are seen high in the sky and are known for reflecting bright, coloured light.

Dozens of people posted their pictures of the phenomenon on social media taken across Lynn and West Norfolk this afternoon.

Adrian Back took this picture of the rare 'rainbow clouds' in the sky above Lynn

“The colours are reminiscent of the colours which reflect from a thin layer of oil on top of water, an effect known as iridescence,” according to the Met Office.

“Nacreous clouds form in the lower stratosphere over polar regions when the sun is just below the horizon.

“The ice particles that form nacreous clouds are much smaller than those that form more common clouds.

Dan Self snapped this photo of the sky above Lynn's Morrisons car park this afternoon

“These smaller particles scatter light in a different way, which is what creates the distinctive luminescent appearance.”

The Met Office added that nacreous clouds only form below -78C and ‘because of the very low temperatures required, nacreous clouds are usually only visible from the UK when the cold air which circulates around polar regions in the stratosphere (known as the stratospheric polar vortex) is displaced and hovers temporarily over the UK’.

They take their name from the old English word Nacre, which means Mother of Pearl.

Have you spotted the rainbow cloud overhead? If so, why not share your pictures by emailing rebekah.chilvers@iliffepublishing.co.uk.