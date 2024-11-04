Home   News   Article

Record number of people attended King’s Lynn’s Fawkes in The Walks free fireworks display

By Lucy Carter
Published: 13:43, 04 November 2024

Record numbers of people attended Lynn’s free fireworks event on Friday evening which saw a dazzling display of colourful explosions in the sky.

Families and friends attended Fawkes in The Walks which saw the Lynn park packed with stalls and rides as well as live music before the fireworks kicked off at 8pm.

This year, a record number of 20,000 people attended Fawkes in The Walks, compared to 18,000 last year.

Staff from West Norfolk Council were on board to help out. Pictures: Ian Burt
A total of 7,000 people attended the first ever Fawkes in The Walks when it was set up in 2008 by West Norfolk Council.

West Norfolk mayor Cllr Paul Bland started the countdown to the fireworks display.

Before that, live entertainment started at 6pm, with music from Top Cover and headliners Bear Club, while Radio West Norfolk presenter Simon Rowe entertained the crowd between the live sets.

The mayor Paul Bland with Simon Rowe of Radio West Norfolk
Families got out to enjoy the fireworks
Snapchat users could snap a selfie at the event using the Fawkes in The Walks filter.

The event has always been free to attend, but council staff were on hand with donation buckets for voluntary contributions.

Organisers asked members of the public not to bring their own private fireworks, drones or sparklets to the event.

However, shortly after the display had concluded, a firework was let off into the crowd which left four people injured.

Stunning fireworks displays could be seen in Lynn on Friday night
Performers took to the stage
Jonny Piggott, his daughter Erin and his dad Kevin
Stuart Dark, the mayor Cllr Paul Bland and High Sheriff of Norfolk David Flux
Youngsters enjoyed the free fireworks event in Lynn
Musicians took to the stage to serenade the crowds
Fun had by all at The Walks
Simon Rowe and Jane Middleton Jones
Many enjoyed watching the display from The Walks stadium
Families got out to enjoy the free firework display in Lynn
Young spectators watched the fireworks from The Walks stadium
Stunning fireworks displays could be seen in Lynn on Friday night
Stunning fireworks displays could be seen in Lynn on Friday night
Stuart Dark and his wife Kerry
Families got out to enjoy the fireworks
Volunteers collected donations on the night
Top Cover performed on the night
More than 20,000 people attended Fawkes in the Walks
En-En Flux, Lisa Flux, Stuart Dark, David Flux & Kerry Dark
Fans at The Walks stadium
Bear Club before going on stage
Youngsters enjoyed watching the fireworks in Lynn on Friday
Fans at The Walks
