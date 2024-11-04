Record number of people attended King’s Lynn’s Fawkes in The Walks free fireworks display
Record numbers of people attended Lynn’s free fireworks event on Friday evening which saw a dazzling display of colourful explosions in the sky.
Families and friends attended Fawkes in The Walks which saw the Lynn park packed with stalls and rides as well as live music before the fireworks kicked off at 8pm.
This year, a record number of 20,000 people attended Fawkes in The Walks, compared to 18,000 last year.
A total of 7,000 people attended the first ever Fawkes in The Walks when it was set up in 2008 by West Norfolk Council.
West Norfolk mayor Cllr Paul Bland started the countdown to the fireworks display.
Before that, live entertainment started at 6pm, with music from Top Cover and headliners Bear Club, while Radio West Norfolk presenter Simon Rowe entertained the crowd between the live sets.
Snapchat users could snap a selfie at the event using the Fawkes in The Walks filter.
The event has always been free to attend, but council staff were on hand with donation buckets for voluntary contributions.
Organisers asked members of the public not to bring their own private fireworks, drones or sparklets to the event.
However, shortly after the display had concluded, a firework was let off into the crowd which left four people injured.
