A town nightclub which closed down earlier this year has been brought back to life - with a reopening date set.

The new multi-purpose venue in Lynn formerly known as Bar and Beyond has been given the name ‘Rewind’. It is set to open on Friday, June 21 at 9pm.

The new name was chosen to allow the venue to pay tribute to years gone by.

The new sign has been put up at Rewind, which will open later this month

Bar and Beyond, located on Norfolk Street, closed down in February after the Rekom Group which owned it deemed it financially unviable.

Nathan Holland, who has worked as a licensee for 27 years and is a board director of Lynn’s Festival Too, will now be managing the nightclub alongside new owner Daniel High, who also runs nearby Dr Thirsty’s.

Nathan said: “Rewind has come from trying to rewind something of the best bits of what Lynn has had to offer in the past.”

The pair both want to experiment throughout the first couple of months to see what themes and events work best and prove most popular.

The front end will feature a cocktail-type bar with a modern feel - with a few twists. It will play host to smaller acts, live singers and acoustic sets.

The main room will be a multi-purpose area, with live music and a club-type vibe where main events will take place and DJs can perform.

But one thing Daniel and Nathan do not want is for Rewind to turn into a dance club which plays music many other venues already puts on.

The venue will have themed nights, and will also have ticket events with bigger groups and tributes - but the pair remain open to different things.

Some of the things that they want to experiment with are bingo events and daytime discos - as well as grown-up discos, open mic nights, acoustic nights, and daytime club events.

Daniel said: “The idea of the daytime disco that is happening, we want to try one of those every couple of months and see how they take off.”

Nathan said: “We want to do different themes than what has happened in the town in the past, putting our necks on the line and trying something new.”

They are aiming to also work with local bands and emerging talents, as well as bringing out older generations as opposed to just youngsters.

Daniel added: “A lot of older people say ‘we have nowhere to go’, so this will be giving them a choice of somewhere to go.

“The younger generation is welcome but the themes are going to be aimed at everyone.

“It will take us a year to find our feet.”

On the opening night, party function band ‘Good Company’ will perform a mix of cover songs, while DJ Mark Purdy will also be going along.

Daniel said: “People will be able to have a drink and sing and dance at the same time.

“We are trying to give everyone something that they all have said they wanted.”

Nathan added: “It is about helping the whole town to relight that night time economy and get people coming back into the town again.”

Daniel said the work on the Bar and Beyond building has been extensive and there is still a lot of work to be done - but the team has been hands-on, working late nights and weekends to try and have the venue completed for the opening.

Rewind will have cameras fitted and have security guards on the doors, making it as safe as possible for everyone.

Daniel added: “We need to make sure people do feel safe when they come out - safety is a big thing.”

The decor and shape inside the building has been changed, while small additions such as heating, LED lights and air conditioning have been made.

Memorabilia of old venues that used to exist in Lynn has also been put in place.

Daniel has paid tribute to all of the contractors who have worked at the premises.

Without them, he said: “I would not have been able to do this and they are people who I have worked with over the years for a long time.”