Passengers looking to travel by rail this weekend are being warned that in-cab signal testing will affect some services including Lynn.

Network Rail will be closing a section of railway which will impact on Great Northern and Thameslink trains on Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 1. Services between London and Peterborough/Lynn will have replacement bus services but trains will run between Royston and Cambridge/King’s Lynn

Passengers are being urged to check before they travel. The work is to test 21st century digital signalling systems on the East Coast Main Line. It is part of a £1.4 billion East Coast Digital Programme which will see traditional lineside signals replaced with signalling displayed inside drivers’ cabs, for more reliable journeys and a greener railway for passengers in the future, Network Rail has said.

An example of in-cab train signalling

Check your journey at: www.greatnorthernrail.com