A stretch of the busy A47 between Wisbech and Lynn is due to be closed for three nights for resurfacing work.

National Highways is looking to carry out the work - weather permitting - between Wednesday, January 22 to Saturday, January 25 with the road closed from 8pm to 6am on week nights only.

The A47 will be closed between Elme Hall Roundabout at Wisbech to the Pullover Roundabout at Lynn.

Resurfacing work is planned for the A47. Picture: James Mackenzie

Diversions will take westbound traffic from Lynn’s Hardwick Roundabout on to the A10 to Denver, then the A1122 and the A1101 before rejoining the A47 at Wisbech.

Eastbound traffic will follow the same route but in reverse.

National Highways has said: “Once complete, drivers will benefit from a safer, smoother and better-defined road surface.”