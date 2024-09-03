Lifeboat volunteers serenaded supporters at a beer festival in aid of the charity that saves lives at sea.

Hunstanton RNLI crew members joined Nelson's Shantymen to perform a special shanty at the event last Saturday.

It told how volunteers have faced the storm together since a lifeboat service was first founded in the coastal town in 1824 - the year the RNLI was born.

Hovercraft pilot Jon Butler was one of the main organisers of the event, pictured with wife Jen and sons Rowan (front, left) and Eden. Picture: RNLI/Chris Bishop

Hosted by the Golden Lion Hotel, the event drew a large crowd who enjoyed live music, fun activities, food and drink.

Crew member Joel Adams takes a soaking from the team thanks to a sneakily-placed bucket. Picture: RNLI/Chris Bishop

Opening proceedings, town mayor Mike Ruston said: “Thank you to all the volunteers and crew, thank you to the Golden Lion and thank you all for coming along to what will be a fantastic day of entertainment, food and drink.

“I know you're all generous people and will support this great organisation.”

L & J Leisure, which owns the Golden Lion and sister business J & J Wilson, which runs 80 convenience shops at holiday locations around the country, donated £5,000.

Its director Scott Lloyd said: “We run retail outlets at 80 holiday parks and one thing we have in common is the RNLI's there throughout all our coastal resorts. We love the RNLI and all they do, it's fantastic.”

Musical attractions on the day - apart from the crew's singing - saw live bands including Sirens at the Helm, Second Sunset and The Unknown.

There was a rope throwing contest, along with buckets full of sponges aimed at crew members.

One or two came under the withering aim of hovercraft commander Charlie Parfitt, before others took a soaking for the team from members of the public - not to mention a well-aimed bucket or two.

There was a special RNLI 200 cake, baked by crew member Elliott Nicol.

Hovercraft pilot Jon Butler, one of the main organisers, said: “It was a great way to celebrate our 200th anniversary alongside that of the RNLI.

“The crew all enjoyed themselves, thanks to all of the community who turned up to support us and the Golden Lion, which hosted the event.”