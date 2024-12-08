Creative arts students rocked when they staged two electrifying back-to-back live gigs.

Level 2 and Level 3 students at the College of West Anglia showcased their talents at the gigs, organised as part of their curriculum.

Last month’s performances highlighted their creativity, dedication and musical talent, while gaining valuable real-world experience in the music industry.

The gigs featured an exciting line up of student-formed bands and solo acts. There were performances by Prince Albert, Jas and the Lost Marbles, Musseter, Radio Killers, Aston and Reuben, Bats, Kill Alexa, Orgy Porgy, Jack, Jess and Erin, Margaret and Gemma, Rakatatan, The Dents, Possums and Zay.

Last year’s event saw SKETCHEAD, a band formed by college students, deliver a standout performance, which later led to them performing at this year’s prestigious Festival Too in Lynn which attracts thousands to the Tuesday Market Place.

Paul Gibson, programme manager for creative arts, said: “The gigs are a great opportunity to showcase just one part of the students’ learning.

“With the diversity we have in the performances, it’s the perfect example to highlight the collaboration from the students that take part. It’s a great event for the bands to work on how they present themselves to the audience.”