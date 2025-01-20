Rotary clubs are coming together to put on yet another swimming event to raise money for good causes.

The Lynn Priory and Hunstanton and District Rotary clubs are again joining forces to extend their highly successful annual swimarathon fundraiser.

It will take place at both Lynn’s St James pool and Hunstanton’s Oasis centre on Saturday, February 8.

The Lynn Priory Rotary club's swimarathon at the St James pool in 2024

The swimarathon involves teams of up to six swimming against each other in relays, for as many lengths of the pool as they can in their 55-minute slot.

It is open to all ages and abilities, and entry is free. The aim is for the swimmers to have fun while raising money for local charities by obtaining sponsorship for their efforts.

Teams can be from schools, businesses, charities, youth organisations, sports clubs, families, or just groups of friends.

West Norfolk businesses are also encouraged to get involved by signing up to sponsor the event.

In 2024, the swimarathon raised more than £20,000 and supported a wide range of charities - and the organisers are hoping to exceed this total in 2025.