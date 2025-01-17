The number of people rough sleeping or are at risk of being homeless has risen in a town sparking fears the situation could get worse due to new housing rules.

There has been a 45% rise in the number of rough sleepers recorded in Lynn in the last 12 months, while the number of families needing temporary accommodation (TA) is also increasing.

The latest figures show there are 83 households currently in TA which is affecting more than 50 children.

The number of rough sleepers have increased in Lynn. Picture: iStock

In response, West Norfolk Council is launching a new project to tackle the problem and cabinet members have agreed to spend more than £750,000 on services to support those at risk at a meeting this week.

Its new housing strategy will focus on early intervention and prevention while also taking a ‘housing first’ approach – placing people at risk of having to sleep on the streets in accommodation that also provides support services.

However, senior councillors worry that the introduction of the Rental Reform Bill could lead to less private rental accommodation being available in the coming months.

Cllr Simon Ring has warned the number of private rental properties could fall

It is thought some landlords may sell up due to the stricter rules that give more rights to renters, which include ending no-fault convictions.

During the recent cabinet meeting, Simon Ring, deputy leader of the Independent coalition-controlled authority, said: “The bill could mean the number of private rental properties diminishes.

“We are seeing people that are earning money from very good jobs but are turning up on our doorstep with all their belongings as they have been kicked out of their homes.”

Jo Rust, cabinet member for people and communities, also warned that more and more families are facing the risk of homelessness in the borough but said the new strategy has been well received by agencies working in the sector.

West Norfolk Council leader Alistair Beales said that the homelessness strategy put in place is “vital”

Alistair Beales, leader of the council, added: “This [strategy] is a vital safety net for society. Anyone can be impacted by homelessness and lives can quickly spiral.”

WNC’s cabinet agreed to use £756,600 of government funding to support homelessness services in the borough.

Surge In Demand

Cllr Jo Rust warned that more and more families are facing the risk of homelessness

Purfleet Trust, a homelessness charity operating in Lynn, has said it has seen a surge in demand for its services in recent years, with increasing numbers of families needing assistance amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

About 500 people a year are supported by the trust, including those homeless and rough sleeping, facing eviction or who may be sofa surfing or sleeping in their car.

Kieran Gamble, who works for the Trust, says the problem has “skyrocketed”.

“Most people don’t realise the full extent of people affected by homelessness. At The Purfleet Trust we try to give individuals skills so they can live independently in the future and not need our services.”

It has launched a new fundraising platform to help raise much-needed money to support its work.